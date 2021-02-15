The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:
• A caller found a naked man wrapped in blankets sleeping on their couch. An officer found the man was a possible suspect from a hit and run that happened earlier.
• Neighbors had a loud party. An officer warned a small group for being loud.
• Two men loitering in a store were staring at employees. The men told employees they were having a staring contest. The men left before officers arrived.
• Officers responded to 83 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Sunday were unavailable.
The Gallatin County jail held 148 inmates Monday.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.