Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

The Bozeman Police Department reports from Monday included:

· A person fell asleep at an intersection. An officer stopped the driver and determined the person was not intoxicated.

· Two bounty hunters broke into a person’s home with their guns drawn. The bounty hunters had the wrong person.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Alex Miller can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com

Tags