The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following:

• A caller reported their neighbors were running around and being loud. Officers contacted the neighbors, who said they were wrestling. They were warned for noise.

• Officers helped someone jump start their vehicle.

• Someone was caught on video trying to feed and catch a deer.

• An intruder alarm went off in someone's house after a robot vacuum hit a shelf and a picture frame fell.

• Officers responded to 119 calls.

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Friday were unavailable.

The Gallatin County jail held 129 people Saturday.

Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.

