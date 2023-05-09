Let the news come to you

The Bozeman Police Department reports from Monday included:

· A person let their friend borrow their car dolly. The vehicle the friend returned with on the dolly was reported stolen.

· A person received a package with two iPhones and two watches, but did not order them. The person believed they were ordered fraudulently.


Alex Miller can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com

