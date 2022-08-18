The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:
· Officers stopped five people learning how to ride a motorcycle on a city road and asked them to leave.
· A hospital employee reported a patient coming in with a gunshot wound. Officers spoke to the patient, who said he had shot himself in the hand accidentally while cleaning his firearm the night prior. Officers gave him a warning for not reporting the injury.
· A woman stopped an officer to ask if Animal Control could do anything about the number of wild rabbits in her area. The officer let her know that Animal Control leaves wild rabbits alone, and recommended she contact a pest control service.
· Officers responded to 174 calls on Wednesday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Wednesday included the following:
· A woman wanted to make a report of someone opening her mail.
· Gallatin County Search and Rescue helped Park County with a rescue of an injured climber on Granite Peak.
· A caller reported a person hanging a cigarette out of a window while driving along Interstate 90. The caller was worried it may cause a wildfire.
· A caller wanted to speak with a deputy regarding his newspaper being stolen for the last three days. The caller also had concerns of people speeding on his road.
· Deputies responded to 117 calls on Wednesday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 154 people on Thursday.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.