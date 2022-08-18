Let the news come to you

The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:

· Officers stopped five people learning how to ride a motorcycle on a city road and asked them to leave.

· A hospital employee reported a patient coming in with a gunshot wound. Officers spoke to the patient, who said he had shot himself in the hand accidentally while cleaning his firearm the night prior. Officers gave him a warning for not reporting the injury.

Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com 