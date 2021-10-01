Wet cement, a lost-and-found bike and threatening a Boy Scout: Police Reports for Thursday, Sept. 30 By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Oct 1, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:· An older woman threatened an 8-year-old Boy Scout with bear spray for knocking on her door while fundraising.· Students put hand and foot prints in wet cement. The cement was still wet enough that a worker at the school could smooth it out.· A woman saw an unmarked police car pull someone over and wanted to verify that it was actually a law enforcement officer. Officers confirmed that the unmarked car was being driven by a detective. · Billings Police Department officers recovered a bike that had been reported stolen in Bozeman. Bozeman Police Officers notified the owner that their bike had been found.· Officers responded to 139 calls.The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Thursday were not made available. The Gallatin County Detention Center held 121 people on Friday. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Follow Melissa Loveridge Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today We Don't Make This Stuff Up!The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10. To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.