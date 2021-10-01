Support Local Journalism


The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:

· An older woman threatened an 8-year-old Boy Scout with bear spray for knocking on her door while fundraising.

· Students put hand and foot prints in wet cement. The cement was still wet enough that a worker at the school could smooth it out.

· A woman saw an unmarked police car pull someone over and wanted to verify that it was actually a law enforcement officer. Officers confirmed that the unmarked car was being driven by a detective.

· Billings Police Department officers recovered a bike that had been reported stolen in Bozeman. Bozeman Police Officers notified the owner that their bike had been found.

· Officers responded to 139 calls.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Thursday were not made available. 

The Gallatin County Detention Center held 121 people on Friday. 

