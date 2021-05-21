The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:
· A woman accidentally locked herself in her bathroom. The woman’s spouse called officers, who were able to assist the couple in getting the door open.
· An employee at a business reported that a friendly husky ran into the store. The owner showed up to collect the dog before law enforcement arrived.
· A child called 911 while on a school bus. When dispatch asked if the child was having an emergency, he said yes. The child replied that the emergency was that he had to go to school.
· A caller reported “weirdos” at a fishing access.
· Officers responded to 129 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Thursday included the following:
· Approximately eight men, six of whom were part of a wedding party, were arguing. Deputies separated the parties and cited one man for remarks he made to a child.
· A bear was running around and swimming in a pond near a residence.
· A deputy met with a class of kids to talk about what the job of a deputy sheriff consists of.
· Deputies responded to 119 calls.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 136 people on Friday afternoon.
