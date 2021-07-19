The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:
· A caller reported a cooler sitting on a sidewalk with spoiled food in it.
· A person reported that two children around 10 years old throwing water balloons at passing vehicles.
· Multiple people accidentally called 911 while at a concert.
· A caller reported people riding scooters in a park and “making a lot of noise.”
· Officers responded to 123 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Sunday included the following:
· A vehicle hit a transfer box and then left the area.
· A horse was loose and was grazing in someone’s backyard. The owner called in and said the horse was missing shortly after it was reported in the backyard. The owner was on her way to pick up the horse and take it back home.
· Two cows were in a ditch. The cows were chased back inside their fence.
· A woman reported that he was at a river with his children and found an ankle monitor that had been cut. Deputies asked the woman to take the ankle bracelet to the parole and probation office. She said she would do so Monday morning.
· Deputies responded to 91 calls.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 128 people on Monday.
