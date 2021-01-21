The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:
• An officer warned people inside a car listening to loud music.
• An officer found “zero people outside.”
• Someone reported a suspicious man wearing a bright red kilt talking on a walkie-talkie.
• Someone heard what sounded like two gunshots come from an apartment. The caller later reported it was a science class doing an experiment outside.
• A bag of garbage was on a road.
• Someone had questions about officers and masks.
• Officers responded to 144 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Wednesday included the following:
• A caller reported a vape shop for selling to minors.
• A deputy left a warning tag for a car parked facing the wrong direction.
• Deputies responded to 142 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 156 inmates Thursday.
