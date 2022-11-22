Business and Health Reporter
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.
If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.
The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:
· A woman reported seeing a “huge wad of cash” sticking out of a dumpster. She thought it as “very weird” and wanted to report it.
· A man was trespassed from a local business for smoking marijuana in the bathroom.
· A caller reported seeing someone shoot a deer within city limits.
· Officers responded to 104 calls on Monday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Monday included the following:
· Deputies checked on a motorist who had been parked at a gas station for several hours. The driver was taking a cat nap before continuing on their long drive.
· A man reported losing a rifle in the East Gallatin River while kayaking.
· A caller reported a propane tank was stolen off their camper.
· Deputies responded to 112 calls on Monday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 129 people on Tuesday.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10.
To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.