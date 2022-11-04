Let the news come to you

The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:

· A woman reported that a man with neck tattoos at a business she was at was a drug dealer. The woman was apparently unable to elaborate why she thought so and then hung up on an officer.

· A caller reported that a man had come to her door asking if she was registered to vote and it scared her. She screamed and her mother called 911. An officer found that the man was canvassing the neighborhood and was not targeting the woman.


Juliana Sukut

