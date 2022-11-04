The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:
· A woman reported that a man with neck tattoos at a business she was at was a drug dealer. The woman was apparently unable to elaborate why she thought so and then hung up on an officer.
· A caller reported that a man had come to her door asking if she was registered to vote and it scared her. She screamed and her mother called 911. An officer found that the man was canvassing the neighborhood and was not targeting the woman.
· Officers responded to 141 calls on Thursday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Thursday included the following:
· A deputy warned a driver for passing a school bus that had its flashing lights turned on.
· A caller reported finding a bag in their driveway that they thought contained heroin.
· Deputies responded to a report of a suspicious man who was parked at the end of a road. The man said he was parking there to “waste time,” before driving home. Deputies determined he was not committing a crime.
· Deputies responded to 115 calls on Thursday
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 139 people on Friday.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.