The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:
· An officer at home asked an on-duty officer to check on a package that had been delivered to their home. The package was a DoorDash food delivery that had been left at the wrong address.
· A woman reported people walking around her neighborhood early in the morning. The woman felt the people were being suspicious and requested officers add extra patrols to the area.
· A person reported that people experiencing homelessness had started something on fire. Officers responded and found that people were just barbecuing together. There was no emergency.
· A caller reported what they believed to be a domestic disturbance because their neighbors were shouting in a “non friendly tone of voice.” Officers responded and found that the neighbors were not fighting and were instead playing video games together. The neighbors were warned to keep the noise down.
· The Bozeman Police Department responded to 121 calls on Sunday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Sunday included the following:
· A horse was walking around a parking lot.
· Deputies helped a person dig their vehicle out of a snowdrift.
· Deputies responded to a report of two dogs killing a chicken. The owner of the dogs and the owner of the chicken had come to an agreement and did not need law enforcement intervention.
· A woman called to report her husband had gone snowmobiling and was overdue getting home. As the deputy arrived on scene to see if he could find the man's vehicle, the man contacted his wife to tell her he was OK and on his way home.
· Deputies responded to 92 calls on Sunday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 129 people on Monday.
