Vaping, tight pants and friendly farm animals: Police Reports for Thursday, Oct. 28 By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Oct 29, 2021

The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:· A person wanted to know if a child can come to a bar if the child is with their parents.· A person was concerned that an ambulance with no plates was parked on the street near their home. Officers responded and found that the ambulance was unoccupied and looked like it had been modified to camp in. · A gate was stolen from a cemetery. A case was created for officers to investigate.· A person in a photography class called to ask about taking photos of a police cruiser with the lights on.· Officers responded to 139 calls.The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Thursday included the following: · A student was vaping in school. The School Resource Officer, the student's parents and school administrators met with the student.· A caller accidentally called 911. He said the accidental dial was caused by him wearing tight pants.· A person accidentally set off a burglar alarm when they let their cat outside. There was no emergency.· A caller reported two "very sweet" pigs were at large. The pig owner was contacted and his wife picked up the pigs from the caller.· Deputies responded to 119 calls.The Gallatin County Detention Center held 131 people on Friday.

Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.