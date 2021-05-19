The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:
· An officer had a talk with students about vaping.
· A person found a phone and was able to get in touch with the owner and communicate to them through a language barrier that he was bringing the phone to the Law and Justice Center.
· Chickens and roosters had left their enclosure and were loose on a neighbor’s property.
· Officers checked on a 911 hang up call. The person at the address last listed for the phone number did not have an emergency.
· Officers responded to 150 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Tuesday included the following:
· A person hiking the M Trail accidentally called 911. Deputies confirmed over the phone that there was no emergency.
· A caller reported a van going into the median to pass people in a construction zone near Manhattan. The sheriff’s office advised the Manhattan Police Department of the call.
· Deputies responded to 112 calls.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 137 people on Wednesday.
