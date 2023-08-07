Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.
The Bozeman Police reports for Saturday and Sunday include:
An underage driver was arrested for a DUI before blowing 0.00 at the jail. She was driven back to her vehicle and given a citation for a turn signal violation.
About 10 people were seen dancing and drinking in public at the intersection of East Main Street and North Rouse Avenue.
A caller complained about a church group handing out flyers and water at the Sweet Pea Festival.
Someone called for an officer to check on a man sleeping on East Mendenhall Street. The man was “alive and well drinking vanilla extract.”
An officer warned a couple for having sex in a car in a parking lot.
Around two dozen apparent teenagers were in a parking lot revving the engines of trucks, small cars and motorcycles around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday.
A caller was told that they should not sell an abandoned car that did not belong to them.
Someone reported finding a dead cat in their front yard.
Officers responded to 144 calls on Saturday and 116 calls on Sunday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff Office’s reports for Saturday and Sunday include:
A caller reported a man screaming in the street by a car around 1 a.m. Deputies found the man “hiding poorly on his property” while drunk.
A caller reported seeing five or six people fighting near a school.
A person got lost on a trail while trying to walk home from a bar in Big Sky.
A driver going 87 mph in a 55 mph zone was cited for reckless driving.
A caller said that a cat hiding in the motor of their truck was injured because the person started the truck without knowing the cat was there.
A deputy informed someone that roads in Spanish Peaks Mountain Club are privately owned and maintained but deeded to the public.
Deputies responded to 110 calls on Saturday and 100 calls on Sunday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 166 people on Monday.
