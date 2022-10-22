Police Reports The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following: · Someone with a horse and a goat parked a trailer in a field. They were “not supposed to be there at all,” a caller said. The person told officers that he would move the horse and goat.
· A caller complained about loud drums being played in a garage.
· Someone agreed to fly in from Utah to buy a puppy. A caller was concerned it was a scam.
· A tabby cat was in a field near an off-ramp. A caller worried it would get hit by a car. Officers couldn’t find the cat.
· A caller believed they’d found a grenade in a townhouse. They drove it to a police station, but were told not to go into the building. Officers found out it was a novelty item and posed no danger.
· Someone found a pistol on a city park trail.
· Officers responded to 158 calls on Friday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Friday included the following:
· A caller reported vandalism on election signs in Three Forks.
· Someone lost their pistol while riding a motorcycle in Big Sky.
· Deputies responded to 110 calls on Friday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 158 people on Saturday.
