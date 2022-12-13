The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:
The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:
· An officer gave a woman a ride to get a can of gas after her car ran out.
· A caller reported seeing two cars racing in a parking lot and almost hitting parked cars.
· A man requested a call from an officer, because he believed the officer forgot to return his driver’s license during a traffic stop. The officer reviewed his bodycam footage which showed he had returned the license.
· Officers responded to 141 calls on Monday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Monday included the following:
· A deputy stopped a driver who was drifting off a roadway. The driver said he’d been driving for 19 hours straight and was headed for a hotel in Bozeman. The deputy told him to pull over in future if he’s too tired to drive.
· A deputy was unable to find a stray husky who was reportedly eating roadkill.
· A caller reported seeing an abandoned snowmobile in a ditch and was unsure if the driver may need help. A deputy found the snowmobile and followed footprints which showed the driver of the snowmobile was likely picked up by a car.
· A UPS driver called about a raccoon who was “holed up” in their truck and had been in there all day. The sheriff’s office referred the UPS driver to Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks
· Deputies responded to 101 calls on Monday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 138 people on Tuesday.
