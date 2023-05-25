Let the news come to you

The Bozeman Police Department reports from Wednesday included:

· A person reported that their unlocked vehicle was broken into and that their firearm was stolen.

· The city treasurer notified animal control that there appeared to be a lot of chickens at a home, but that there was no chicken permit attached to the address.


