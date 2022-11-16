Let the news come to you

The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:

· A hotel guest was arrested for disorderly conduct after harassing a hotel employee and later walking into the hotel lobby naked.

· Officers spoke with a man who was upset about the noise snowplows and garbage trucks made. Officer told the man to speak with his homeowners association.


