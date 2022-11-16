The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:
· A hotel guest was arrested for disorderly conduct after harassing a hotel employee and later walking into the hotel lobby naked.
· Officers spoke with a man who was upset about the noise snowplows and garbage trucks made. Officer told the man to speak with his homeowners association.
· A caller reported seeing a person trying to drive around a school bus, which had its stop sign arm out. The person hit and broke the stop sign arm.
· A woman reported a dispute between her neighbor had thrown a pair of underwear in her yard. She then threw it back in retaliation. This happened several more times until the neighbor left a note asking her to stop leaving underwear in her yard. The caller said it was not her underwear.
· Officers responded to 158 calls on Tuesday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Tuesday included the following:
· A deputy helped push a car that was out of gas out of the road.
· A caller wanted to report a scam of Facebook profiles selling Brawl of the Wild tickets.
· Deputies responded to a report of four boys running on an icy pond but the boys had already left.
· Deputies responded to 104 calls on Tuesday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 124 people on Wednesday.
