The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:
• A “huge underage” party was reported. Officers warned the tenants for the party.
• A neighbor plowed snow onto a caller’s driveway and sidewalk. An officer referred the caller to her HOA and a Bozeman code compliance office.
• A woman was concerned about horses left out “in elements.” The horse’s owner moved it into a barn.
• Someone reported a lone dog at a dog park. The dog’s owner said he was watching the dog from outside the park. An officer gave him a verbal warning and told him he needed to be inside the park with his dog.
• Officers responded to 111 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Sunday included the following:
• Tenants at a short-term rental overstayed and owed a caller about $3,000. The caller later reported the tenants had paid the caller.
• Several bags of garbage were dumped at the end of a cul-de-sac.
• An inmate at the Gallatin County jail broke a sprinkler head.
• An older woman accidentally called 911 while using a new phone.
• A man flipped off a deputy.
• Deputies responded to 85 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 153 inmates Monday.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.