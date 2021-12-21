Two bison, a lost wallet and a stinky skunk: Police Reports for Monday, Dec. 20 By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Dec 21, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:· A woman’s phone slid off a car seat while she was driving and called 911. The woman confirmed that she was just running errands and did not have an emergency or need a law enforcement response.· A man reported finding a broken glass pipe in the home he had just moved into. An officer got in touch with the man to answer his questions about testing the pipe and what he should do with it. · A man reported that he lost his wallet in the snow about a week ago and wanted to know if someone had turned it in to the police department.· A hotel employee reported finding a gun that was left behind by a guest. The gun was turned into law enforcement, who got in touch with the owner and made arrangements for him to pick up the firearm.· The Bozeman Police Department responded to 116 calls on Monday.The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Monday included the following: · A person accidentally called 911 while packing up to leave a bed and breakfast. A deputy responded to the address to confirm that there were no emergencies.· A caller reported waking up to a “burning smell” in their home. Law enforcement or firefighters that responded did not see any signs of an electrical fire or anything burning in the house, but did find a skunk cornered in the person’s basement. It was determined that the skunk was the source of the smell.· An employee at a liquor store accidentally activated a panic alarm at the store. The employee came outside to greet law enforcement and confirm that there was no emergency.· A caller reported two bison on a roadway. A deputy responded to the area but did not see any bison on or near the road.· Deputies responded to 111 calls on Monday.The Gallatin County Detention Center held 129 people on Tuesday. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Skunk Employee Bison Police Social Services Zoology Law Enforcement Caller Wallet Deputy Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Follow Melissa Loveridge Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today We Don't Make This Stuff Up!The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10. To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.