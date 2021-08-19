Twisted Tea, wandering cattle and an abandoned bonfire: Police Reports for Wednesday, Aug. 18 By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Aug 19, 2021 12 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:· A man stole Twisted Tea from a store.· A tourist was warned for having a dog off leash. The person said they weren’t aware of leash laws in the city. · A man installing a speaker into his truck accidentally called 911.· Cows were wandering near a business. Officers helped move the cows into a nearby gated pasture.· Officers responded to 102 calls.The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Wednesday included the following: · A woman’s dog pooped on a neighbor’s lawn. The neighbor said this was an ongoing issue.· A tourist had questions about where they could carry a weapon concealed with a permit while visiting West Yellowstone.· Maintenance workers hit a gas line in a building. Deputies assisted with security as the building was cleared.· Deputies received a report of an unattended bonfire at a fishing access. The responding deputy put out the fire.· Deputies responded to 124 calls.The Gallatin County Detention Center held 108 people on Thursday. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bonfire Deputy Police Zoology Following Gallatin County Detention Center Cow Neighbor Worker Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Follow Melissa Loveridge Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today We Don't Make This Stuff Up!The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10. To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.