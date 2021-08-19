Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:

· A man stole Twisted Tea from a store.

· A tourist was warned for having a dog off leash. The person said they weren’t aware of leash laws in the city.

· A man installing a speaker into his truck accidentally called 911.

· Cows were wandering near a business. Officers helped move the cows into a nearby gated pasture.

· Officers responded to 102 calls.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Wednesday included the following:

· A woman’s dog pooped on a neighbor’s lawn. The neighbor said this was an ongoing issue.

· A tourist had questions about where they could carry a weapon concealed with a permit while visiting West Yellowstone.

· Maintenance workers hit a gas line in a building. Deputies assisted with security as the building was cleared.

· Deputies received a report of an unattended bonfire at a fishing access. The responding deputy put out the fire.

· Deputies responded to 124 calls.

The Gallatin County Detention Center held 108 people on Thursday.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. 

Tags