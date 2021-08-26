Turkeys, a rogue tarp and an old firetruck: Police Reports for Wednesday, Aug. 25 By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Aug 26, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:· A caller reported a stray cat that had been living in a pipe for several weeks. Officers helped set up a live trap for the cat.· A person reported that a neighbor’s tarp blew onto their property. Officers informed the person that the tarp being caught by the wind was not a criminal act. · A car that was rented and never returned to the rental center was impounded by the Bozeman Police Department. Officers spoke with a rental center employee.· A person reported that a business was unsecured because the door was being held open. Officers responded and found that the door was being held open because the business was open.· Officers responded to 145 calls.The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Wednesday included the following: · A cow was in a road. The cow was gone by the time deputies responded.· Someone had drawn genitals with car paint on a caller’s vehicle. Deputies began an investigation into the vandalism.· Domestic turkeys were loose. Deputies put the turkeys in an enclosure and are looking for the owners.· A person was moving an old firetruck from one location to another and wanted law enforcement to be aware.· Deputies responded to 168 calls.The Gallatin County Detention Center held 123 people on Thursday. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Deputy Firetruck Police Work Tarp Cow Cat Caller Officer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Follow Melissa Loveridge Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today We Don't Make This Stuff Up!The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10. To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.