The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included the following:
• A neighbor complained about someone banging on the heating duct.
• Three people were stopped for speeding in a school zone.
• Someone asked officers how loud their truck could legally be. They were advised about a muffler statute and the city's noise ordinance.
• A caller from an extra care center requested dash cam footage from police because they enjoyed watching it.
• A caller complained about a neighbor letting their dog loose on onto their yard.
• Someone was concerned a lack of road stripes was causing accidents. She had been advised by the Montana Department of Transportation it would be taken care of in the spring.
• A caller's daughter lost her pink Minnie Mouse wallet.
• Four people were spotted spray painting a car. Officers found out one was the car's owner.
• Officers responded to 135 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Friday were unavailable.
The Gallatin County jail held 147 inmates Saturday.
