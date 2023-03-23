Let the news come to you

The Bozeman Police Department reports from Wednesday included:

· A vehicle was parked on a walking trail. The driver thought the trail was a road and got stuck. A friend winched the driver out of the trail.

· A person did not return the key to a bathroom at a gas station after being asked to leave for being in the bathroom for “over an hour.”


