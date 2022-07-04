Support Local Journalism


The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Sunday included the following:

  • Someone reported a child throwing rocks at ducks and trying to kick them, and yelling obscenities at a girl who asked him to stop. Police warned him for disorderly conduct.

  • A woman called to report a neighbor’s kid hitting her car with a bike. The auto repair shop said it would be nearly $3,000 to fix, she said.

  • Someone called to report two people riding bikes on railroad tracks in helmets and neon colored shirts. Police gave them a warning for trespassing.

Officers responded to 82 calls on Sunday.

The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday were unavailable.

The Gallatin County Detention Center held 156 people on Monday.

