The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Sunday included the following:
Someone reported a child throwing rocks at ducks and trying to kick them, and yelling obscenities at a girl who asked him to stop. Police warned him for disorderly conduct.
A woman called to report a neighbor’s kid hitting her car with a bike. The auto repair shop said it would be nearly $3,000 to fix, she said.
Officers responded to 82 calls on Sunday.
The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday were unavailable.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 156 people on Monday.
