Tree branches, a phone malfunction and Texans taking pictures of snow: Police Reports for Monday, Oct. 11

By Melissa Loveridge
Chronicle Staff Writer

Oct 12, 2021

The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:

· A man fell asleep while driving in a left turn lane on Main Street. The man was arrested for driving under the influence.

· Multiple power lines and telephone lines were knocked down in a snowstorm, and multiple trees and tree branches broke under the weight of heavy snow and were blocking roads. 

· A caller had questions about how to safely and legally film in the Bozeman area.

· A phone malfunctioned while cell phone store employees were working on it. There was no emergency.

· Officers responded to 118 calls.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Monday included the following: 

· A caller reported that a man who had been trespassed from a bar "threw a hissy fit," contacted his credit card company, had all charges from the bar in the past 6 months reversed and then bragged about doing so on Facebook.

· A car driven by people who said they are from Texas was stopped in a road to take pictures of the snow. Law enforcement advised the people to move the vehicle from the road.

· A cow and her calf were wandering around. A deputy put the two back in a nearby pasture.

· A caller reported a driver acting suspiciously. Deputies made contact with the driver, who was having an emotional phone call with someone. The deputy called back the reporting party to inform them that there was no crime being committed.

· Deputies responded to 86 calls.

The Gallatin County Detention Center held 124 people on Tuesday.

Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.