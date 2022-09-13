Business and Health Reporter
Police Reports
The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:
· Officers observed a person fall into a trash can and knock it over. The person cleaned up the littered trash.
· Officers chased a man, who had been driving a reported stolen vehicle, after he ran away on foot.
· A caller reported a suspicious trash can was left near her front door and she didn’t want to look inside. Officers arrived and emptied the trash can.
· Officers responded to 150 calls on Monday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Monday included the following:
· A black bear was reported hanging out in someone’s apple tree and “being very brave at the window.”
· Someone reported bears had gotten into their lamb pasture and wanted to know if they could legally shoot the bears.
· A caller reported that her neighbor had shot an arrow into her property. The neighbor said his son-in-law accidentally shot it into her property.
· Deputies responded to 158 calls on Monday
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 153 people on Tuesday.
Juliana Sukut can be reached at 406-582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com
The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition.
