The Bozeman Police Department reports from Sunday included:
· Animal control responded to two incidents where dogs were left in cars with cracked windows.
· Country music was “being blasted” at a party.
· A person was locked in at a storage facility and could not get out.
· Officers responded to 112 calls Sunday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports from Sunday included:
· A person reported that a large golden retriever had gotten into their garage.
· A person reported that someone was laying in a ditch and was concerned for their well-being. The person in the ditch was sunbathing and “appeared in good health.”
· A person called on behalf of their friend to get help with changing a flat tire. The person said their friend was too weak to get lug nuts off to swap the tire.
· Deputies responded to 106 calls Sunday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 134 people Monday.
