The Bozeman Police Department reports for Saturday included the following:

  • Four men moved a Dumpster to block in a person's car in an alleyway.
  • A young couple who looked "like they lived in hostels" knocked on a person's door.
  • A caller thought that someone had been coming into their housing and "putting something into her food."

· Officers responded to 111 calls on Saturday.

Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com 

