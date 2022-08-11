Let the news come to you

The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:

· A hotel attendant reported that kids were prank calling a local hotel trying to book a room.

· A caller reported seeing a man shouting and yelling profanities at his dog at a public park. Officers spoke with the man and warned him for using profane language in public.

