The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:
· A hotel attendant reported that kids were prank calling a local hotel trying to book a room.
· A caller reported seeing a man shouting and yelling profanities at his dog at a public park. Officers spoke with the man and warned him for using profane language in public.
· A delivery driver reported a pair of headphones were stolen out of his truck while he was unloading his deliveries. He called back later in the afternoon to say he found the headphones wedged in the seat of his truck.
· Officers responded to 167 calls on Wednesday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Wednesday included the following:
· A person working for U-Haul reported finding several Bozeman city street signs in a truck and was unsure what to do with them. Deputies advised the employees to take the signs to Bozeman Public Works.
· About eight people were warned for trespassing for taking photos in the rail yard in Logan. The people were tourists who worked in the rail industry on the East Coast.
· A deputy responded to a panic alarm set off at a home. The homeowner spoke with the deputy and said the alarm was accidentally activated while she was trying to disable the fire alarm after cooking.
· Deputies responded to 125 calls on Wednesday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 141 people on Thursday.
