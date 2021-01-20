The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:
• An officer stopped a man for driving with no headlights or taillights. The man blew a 0.00 preliminary breath test. The officer warned him for not having lights on.
• A neighbor partied all night. A caller texted the neighbor, who did not respond. An officer warned the tenants for loud noises.
• A man wanted to know if he could get his car back.
• Teenagers pushed a large sofa up a hiking trail.
• An older car spun doughnuts in a parking lot. An officer didn’t find the car, but talked to men who were looking for keys. The officer told the men to leave after they found the keys.
• Officers responded to 116 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Monday included the following:
• A woman wanted to talk to a deputy about her dogs.
• A driver allowed deputies to search the driver’s car. Deputies found small amounts of marijuana inside the car. Deputies warned the driver for traffic violations.
• A caller was in dispute with a dog breeder.
• Someone shot a bunch of rabbits on a Broadwater County business owner’s property. The property owner had a photo of the suspect’s car.
• Deputies responded to 109 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 155 inmates Tuesday.
