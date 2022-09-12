Police Reports
The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:
· An officer moved traffic cones out of a roadway.
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.
If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.
Police Reports
The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following:
· An officer moved traffic cones out of a roadway.
· Someone at the rest area reported a man was walking up to people and pointing a gun at them. Officers arrived and searched the man and his belongings and didn’t find any weapons. The man’s family said he was just doing finger guns at the people.
· A woman came to the Law & Justice Center asking for help. She was at home and got handcuffs “stuck on her.” Law enforcement’s key didn’t fit her handcuffs. She said she might use a bolt cutter and would call back if she needed more help.
· Officers responded to 108 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Sunday included the following:
· A deputy responded to a report of suspicious people walking around a neighborhood with flashlights, and one car driving with a spot light. A deputy spoke with the people, who said they were looking for their lost cat.
· A caller reported a truck driving suspiciously near their property before parking. The truck was also driving up and down the road. A deputy spoke with the driver of the truck, who was out taking photos of the moon. He left after.
· Deputies warned some people for illegally camping in a day use area.
· Deputies responded to 85 calls.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 155 people on Monday.
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.
Business and Health Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10. To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.