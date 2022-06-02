The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:
· Someone reported seeing three teen boys throwing toilet paper on cars and trees at Bozeman High School.
· A caller reported someone put an extra bike lock on her bike downtown and asked for help cutting off the lock. An officer helped the woman.
· Someone reported a man sitting in his car all day “talking to himself and yelling at the birds.” An officer checked on the man. He was okay.
· Officers responded to 134 calls on Wednesday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Wednesday included the following:
· Two callers reported seeing a trailer pulled by a pickup truck losing a “bunch of trash and metal” on Interstate 90. The items included a wheel and a refrigerator box. The Montana Highway Patrol removed the debris.
· Someone called the cops on a man walking into people’s front yards. The man was canvassing for a political campaign.
· Someone reported several cows loose on a local road. The caller chased some cows off the road and was unsure who the cows belonged to. An officer spoke to the cow’s owners. The cows were back on their property.
· Deputies responded to 97 calls on Wednesday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 124 people on Thursday.
