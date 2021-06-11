The Bozeman Police Department’s reports for Thursday included the following:
- A caller reported they found a gun “stashed in a bush stuffed in a boot.” It was determined the gun was actually a toy.
- Animal control left a notice for the owner of a dog after a caller reported the dog bit him twice on the rear end and chased after him while he was riding on a bike.
- A caller reported young children were left alone in a car for at least 15 minutes.
- A caller reported a man pulled down his pants in front of their kids.
- A man reported that his deck umbrella was stolen while he was at work. He was advised to check the surrounding area for the umbrella in light of the high winds during the day.
- A man was warned for peeing in public.
- Officers responded to 146 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Thursday included the following:
- A caller reported her daughters didn’t return home from a park. While deputies were there, one daughter returned home. The other daughter was located walking on her way home with other kids. They were all returned to their parents.
- A caller reported they heard gunshots, which turned out to be from Bozeman police officers training.
- A tree fell into a house. There were no injuries.
- Someone shot a bullet that went through the side of a house near Norris Road. There were no injuries.
- Deputies responded to 135 calls.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 131 inmates Friday afternoon.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607.