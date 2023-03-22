Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.
The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included:
· A person accidentally called 911 while trying to reach their dentist. The person was lost and not sure how to get to the dental office.
· A person got a call from “some kind of Mexican” government authority that said they had intercepted a package with drugs and money. The call came from the Polson area and deemed a scam.
· A person received messages asking about spa services and waxing for exotic dancers in the area that “quickly became unprofessional.” The person was advised to block the number.
· An officer tried to return a person’s ID that they had from a prior traffic stop.
· Officers responded to 143 calls Tuesday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Tuesday were not made available.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 120 people Wednesday.
Alex Miller can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com
The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition.
