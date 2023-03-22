Let the news come to you

The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included:

· A person accidentally called 911 while trying to reach their dentist. The person was lost and not sure how to get to the dental office.

· A person got a call from “some kind of Mexican” government authority that said they had intercepted a package with drugs and money. The call came from the Polson area and deemed a scam.


Alex Miller can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com

