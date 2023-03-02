Let the news come to you

The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included:

· A person was alleged to have stolen alcohol from a store, and the person stopped to drink it outside the store they stole it from.

· A driver was stopped at a green light. It was an Uber Eats driver verifying an order.


Alex Miller can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com

