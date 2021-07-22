Support Local Journalism


The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:

· A person accidentally called 911 while trying to dial 9 to call an outside line.

· A few people were smoking tobacco out of a bong in a parked car.

· Tourists left two dogs in a car in the sun with the windows cracked. The owners were back by the time officers arrived. Officers advised the dog owners that animal neglect is taken seriously in Bozeman.

· A caller reported that a sprinkler was broken and spraying water into the road instead of on the grass. The caller was concerned about water being wasted during the drought.

· Officers responded to 154 calls.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Wednesday were not made available. 

The Gallatin County Detention Center held 127 people Thursday. 

Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. 

