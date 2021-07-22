Tobacco from a bong and a busted sprinkler: Police Reports for Wednesday, July 21 By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Jul 22, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:· A person accidentally called 911 while trying to dial 9 to call an outside line.· A few people were smoking tobacco out of a bong in a parked car.· Tourists left two dogs in a car in the sun with the windows cracked. The owners were back by the time officers arrived. Officers advised the dog owners that animal neglect is taken seriously in Bozeman. · A caller reported that a sprinkler was broken and spraying water into the road instead of on the grass. The caller was concerned about water being wasted during the drought.· Officers responded to 154 calls.The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Wednesday were not made available. The Gallatin County Detention Center held 127 people Thursday. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Tobacco Dog Police Telephony Agriculture Zoology Owner Caller Gallatin County Detention Center Officer Report Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Follow Melissa Loveridge Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today We Don't Make This Stuff Up!The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10. To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.