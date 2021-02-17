The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:
• Construction crews started working loudly in the morning.
• Someone found a wallet at a gas station.
• A caller reported a man stole from a store. The caller told an officer the suspect might show up later that day.
• A woman wanted to know why her car had a boot on it. An officer told her the car was parked in a private parking lot for two months. The officer told her to contact the management company.
• Officers responded to 117 calls.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Tuesday included the following:
• A friend did not return tires to a caller.
• A deputy helped someone fix a loose radiator hose.
• Deputies responded to 132 calls.
The Gallatin County jail held 149 inmates Wednesday.
