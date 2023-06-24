Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included:

· A caller reported that her friend had gone for a walk and had not returned. The friend came back hours later and said she had just lost track of time.

· Someone called 911 to complain that a street cleaner was being loud.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags