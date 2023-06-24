Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.
The Bozeman Police Department reports for Friday included:
· A caller reported that her friend had gone for a walk and had not returned. The friend came back hours later and said she had just lost track of time.
· Someone called 911 to complain that a street cleaner was being loud.
· A driver reported that another driver had thrown a soda at their car.
· A man was warned for lighitng a campfire at a park. He apparently put out the fire using a traffic cone he filled with creek water.
· An officer saw fireworks being lit off at a park. The officer found the person lighting the fireworks and told them about the ban and gave them a warning.
· Officers responded to 101 calls Friday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reporters were unavailable.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 131 people Saturday.
