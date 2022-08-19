Let the news come to you

The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:

· A caller reported that teenagers were throwing items from car to car while driving, including hot dogs, on 19th Avenue.

· A caller reported a marmot under their backyard barbecue. Dispatch referred the caller to pest control.

Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com 

