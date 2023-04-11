Let the news come to you

The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included:

· Three dogs were found in a parked car. Animal control found the dogs to be relaxing and in no signs of distress. The owner of the car showed animal control that the moon roof was also open for the dogs.

· A young cat was stuck under the hood of a car. The cat was eventually freed after being under the hood for about two and a half hours.


Alex Miller can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com