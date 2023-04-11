The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included:
· Three dogs were found in a parked car. Animal control found the dogs to be relaxing and in no signs of distress. The owner of the car showed animal control that the moon roof was also open for the dogs.
· A young cat was stuck under the hood of a car. The cat was eventually freed after being under the hood for about two and a half hours.
· A person reported that people were loudly banging on their door, and believed that they might be trying to break in. Officers responded to trespass the people, but determined that it was a roommate “trying to get a mini-fridge.”
· Officers responded to 131 calls Monday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Monday included:
· A person reported that there was a large group of people drinking alcohol in the woods. They also had hammocks and were flying a drone.
· A person was warned for firing an air rifle at gophers near someone’s home.
· A person reported seeing a driver point what was believed to be a revolver at a passenger in their car. The driver and passenger told a deputy that it was a cap gun, and the deputy spoke of the dangers of what they did in today’s “observant society.”
· Deputies responded to 119 calls Monday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 149 people Tuesday.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.