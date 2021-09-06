Support Local Journalism


Police Reports The Bozeman Police Department reports for Sunday included the following: · Three bear cubs were reported running 60 feet up a tree. The mother was not seen at the time, and officers decided to leave bear family be for the timing being. ·A woman reported someone on her security camera looking in her window, which she said has been an ongoing issue. ·Someone reported people playing an accordion in a parking lot under a tree and asked them to leave the property. ·A stray chicken was spotted wandering near a church. · Someone reported their neighbor’s dog for defecating on their lawn. The poop has since been picked up but the neighbor wanted officers to warn the owners for failure to pick up the feces. · Officers responded to 128 calls. The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Sunday were not made available. The Gallatin County Detention Center held 117 people on Monday.

