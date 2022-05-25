Business and Health Reporter
The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:
· A neighbor called in a noise complaint, for a few people in an apartment listening to music too loud. The men in the apartment were listening to the Eagles. They turned the music down.
· Cops spoke to a driver of a car idling near a park late at night. The driver said he was a taxi driver waiting for a late pickup and planned to take a nap.
· A caller reported finding a “crack pipe” laying on the side of the road. A responding officer responded and found what appeared to be a vape pen.
· A caller reported having “problems with crows.”
· Officers responded to 160 calls on Tuesday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Tuesday included the following:
· A manager at a business found an old rifle in a pile of cans left for recycling.
· A woman reported there was a black pony in her yard. The pony moved into her neighbor’s yard. Another caller reported a lost pony. Deputies could not find the pony.
· A camper reported someone else camping in the spot he had reserved. The caller was directed to Fish, Wildlife and Parks.
· Deputies responded to 126 calls on Tuesday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 107people on Wednesday.
Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com


