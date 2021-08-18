The duck pond, a donated jacket and a cow disrupting traffic: Police Reports for Tuesday, Aug. 17 By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Aug 18, 2021 14 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:· Kids were trying to steal a sign at the MSU duck pond.· A person accidentally called 911 while making mac and cheese. There was no emergency. · A person found a passport in a donated jacket and wanted to know how to reach the person who owns the passport. The caller agreed to bring the passport to the Law and Justice Center, where the owner later picked it up.· Officers warned a person for trespassing for skateboarding in a parking lot.· Officers responded to 116 calls.The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Tuesday included the following: · A person reported a license plate on a trailer had been lost or stolen.· A person had concerns about a horse being neglected. Deputies checked on the horse, which had access to food and water and appeared to be in good health.· A caller reported a cow was “disrupting traffic.” Deputies checked the area and did not find any cattle on the roadway.· A person was concerned that there was a bonfire at a rodeo ground. Deputies checked the area and did not see a bonfire, but did see that the animals in the area were kicking up a lot of dust, which could look like smoke from a distance.· Deputies responded to 166 calls.The Gallatin County Detention Center held 109 people on Wednesday. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Deputy Cow Police Zootechnics Motor Vehicle Work Following Pond Gallatin County Detention Center Duck Caller Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Follow Melissa Loveridge Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today We Don't Make This Stuff Up!The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10. To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.