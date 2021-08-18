Support Local Journalism


The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:

· Kids were trying to steal a sign at the MSU duck pond.

· A person accidentally called 911 while making mac and cheese. There was no emergency.

· A person found a passport in a donated jacket and wanted to know how to reach the person who owns the passport. The caller agreed to bring the passport to the Law and Justice Center, where the owner later picked it up.

· Officers warned a person for trespassing for skateboarding in a parking lot.

· Officers responded to 116 calls.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Tuesday included the following:

· A person reported a license plate on a trailer had been lost or stolen.

· A person had concerns about a horse being neglected. Deputies checked on the horse, which had access to food and water and appeared to be in good health.

· A caller reported a cow was “disrupting traffic.” Deputies checked the area and did not find any cattle on the roadway.

· A person was concerned that there was a bonfire at a rodeo ground. Deputies checked the area and did not see a bonfire, but did see that the animals in the area were kicking up a lot of dust, which could look like smoke from a distance.

· Deputies responded to 166 calls.

The Gallatin County Detention Center held 109 people on Wednesday.

Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. 

