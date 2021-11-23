The Constitution, a career fair and Gallatin, Tennessee: Police Reports for Monday, Nov. 22 By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Nov 23, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:· A school resource officer spoke to three school classes about the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights.· A person reported that a customer left a firearm in a vehicle that is being worked on and they needed the customer to come pick up the firearm. It was determined that the caller was actually calling from Gallatin, Tennessee. They were referred to their local law enforcement agency. · A seven-year-old who was playing with her mom’s phone accidentally called 911.· Officers responded to 111 calls.The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Monday included the following: · A deputy participated at a career fair.· A person reported that they were buying a side-by-side for much cheaper than they thought it should be and wanted to check if it was stolen. The VIN number matched the VIN of a stolen side by side, so law enforcement recovered the vehicle.· A man was putting a new band on his Apple watch and accidentally called 911. Deputies responded to the address to confirm that there was no emergency, but the man had already left to go to the dentist.· Deputies responded to 103 calls.The Gallatin County Detention Center held 111 people on Tuesday. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Fair Police Following Career Gallatin County Detention Center Agency Officer Firearm Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Follow Melissa Loveridge Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today We Don't Make This Stuff Up!The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10. To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.