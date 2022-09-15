The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:
· A caller reported waking up from people stomping in the apartment above him. He believed it may be burglars. Officers responded to the report and found that the people upstairs lived there.
· A woman called the police to report some “middle school kids” had been hanging on the tree branches in her front of her house while waiting for their school bus. The woman wanted officers to talk with one boy in particular for his behavior.
· In a separate report, a 12-year-old reported someone yelling at him and a few other children for climbing a tree near their bus stop. The person reportedly called the boy a name and he wanted to know who was in the wrong. Officers spoke with the boy about not trespassing on private property while waiting for the school bus.
· Someone submitted an online report of a stolen trash can.
· Officers responded to 151 calls on Wednesday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Wednesday included the following:
· A Three Forks resident reported two bears were in their yard “tearing up” their trees. The case was referred to Fish, Wildlife and Parks.
· A car full of high school students were warned for their “obviously bad choices” after people reported they had been pointing toy pistols out of their window at other cars. The teens were wearing “western” outfits as part of a school function.
· A deputy responded to a Four Corners intersection where a bear had been killed by a car. Fish, Wildlife and Parks was notified and was going to retrieve the carcass.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 157 people on Thursday.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.