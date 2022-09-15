Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

The Bozeman Police Department reports for Wednesday included the following:

· A caller reported waking up from people stomping in the apartment above him. He believed it may be burglars. Officers responded to the report and found that the people upstairs lived there.

· A woman called the police to report some “middle school kids” had been hanging on the tree branches in her front of her house while waiting for their school bus. The woman wanted officers to talk with one boy in particular for his behavior.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Juliana Sukut can be reached at 406-582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com

Tags