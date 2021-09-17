Support Local Journalism


The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:

· A person was warned for driving their vehicle in a bike lane.

· A black bear with cubs walked up to a front door of a residence near Kagy Boulevard. The bears were not acting aggressive. Fish, Wildlife and Parks was advised of the situation.

· A phone called 911 after the SOS function was activated as it was bumped around in a golf cart cup holder. There was no emergency.

· Teenagers were throwing rocks and garbage out the window of a Honda Odyssey. Officers checked the area but weren’t able to find a vehicle matching the description.

· Officers responded to 136 calls.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Thursday were not made available. 

The Gallatin County Detention Center held 122 people on Friday. 

