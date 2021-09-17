Teenagers throwing rocks, bike lane confusion and a bear at the front door: Police Reports for Thursday, Sept. 16 By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Sep 17, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:· A person was warned for driving their vehicle in a bike lane.· A black bear with cubs walked up to a front door of a residence near Kagy Boulevard. The bears were not acting aggressive. Fish, Wildlife and Parks was advised of the situation.· A phone called 911 after the SOS function was activated as it was bumped around in a golf cart cup holder. There was no emergency. · Teenagers were throwing rocks and garbage out the window of a Honda Odyssey. Officers checked the area but weren’t able to find a vehicle matching the description.· Officers responded to 136 calls.The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Thursday were not made available. The Gallatin County Detention Center held 122 people on Friday. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bear Black Bear Police Zoology Transports Lane Teenager Bike Front Door Park Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Follow Melissa Loveridge Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today We Don't Make This Stuff Up!The very best of the world famous Bozeman Daily Chronicle police reports, collected into a handy volume, now in its second edition. Get yours for just $10. To order your copy, call 406-587-4491.