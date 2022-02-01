The Bozeman Police Department reports for Monday included the following:
· A woman reported hearing a weird noise on her roof and requested law enforcement check on it. Officers searched the area and found that the noise was coming from the wind blowing on plastic tarps at a nearby construction site.
· A person reported that they believed they knew a local person who was involved in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The person was forwarded to the FBI office.
· A woman left a voicemail with Animal Control stating that she found a dog. An officer called the woman back, who reported that she had reunited the dog with its owner.
· A restaurant reported a person dined and dashed.
· The Bozeman Police Department responded to 122 calls on Monday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reports for Monday included the following:
· A deputy responded to a report of a woman walking on the interstate and gave her a courtesy ride to Belgrade.
· A deputy checked on a driver who was pulled over. The man was doing work on his laptop and did not need any help.
· A person reported their brand new skis and poles being stolen from a ski rack at or near a local ski resort.
· A deputy transported a person from the state hospital in Warm Springs to Gallatin County for a court hearing.
· Deputies responded to 148 calls on Monday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 126 people on Tuesday.
