The Bozeman Police Department reports for Thursday included the following:
· Loud music was rattling a caller's windows at 9 p.m. He believed the noise was coming from the Gallatin County Fairgrounds.
· Officers hosted an "Ice Cream with a Cop" event.
· Someone was target shooting with a bow at a park. The person was gone by the time officers arrived.
· A 5-year-old called police because he wanted to hang out with them. He was told not to call unless there was an emergency.
· Officers responded to 179 calls on Thursday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Thursday included the following:
· Someone threw an object into the window of a truck. The vehicle owner wanted to document the incident.
· All the garbage cans on one side of a street were tipped over, and garbage was spilling into the road, a caller reported. It wasn't the first time that had happened, the caller said.
· Cattle were loose in a neighborhood.
· Someone reported that their neighbor left a smoldering fire pit unattended while it was breezy and dry out. They didn't want to trespass to put the fire out.
· Someone threw a beer can at a car.
· Someone left their gun in a rental cabin.
· Deputies responded to 141 calls on Thursday.
The Gallatin County Detention Center held 140 people on Friday.
Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.
Helena is the Environmental Reporter for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle.
